The Toronto Maple Leafs (11-6-3) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Seattle Kraken (8-10-5) on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 4-4-2. They have scored 30 goals, while their opponents have scored 36. They have gone on the power play 35 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (17.1% of opportunities).

Before this matchup, here is who we predict to secure the win in Thursday's hockey game.

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Maple Leafs 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-185)

Maple Leafs (-185) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 8-10-5 this season and are 3-5-8 in overtime games.

In the nine games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 11 points.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in seven games and they finished 0-6-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 13 games, earning 19 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in seven games has a record of 3-2-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 5-3-3 (13 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 2-7-1 to register five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 14th 3.3 Goals Scored 2.78 26th 21st 3.3 Goals Allowed 3.48 26th 9th 32 Shots 29.6 24th 23rd 31.9 Shots Allowed 29.3 9th 7th 24.19% Power Play % 21.92% 11th 18th 78.79% Penalty Kill % 75% 25th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.