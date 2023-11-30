Will Oliver Bjorkstrand Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 30?
When the Seattle Kraken face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Oliver Bjorkstrand find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjorkstrand stats and insights
- In six of 23 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Bjorkstrand has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
- Bjorkstrand's shooting percentage is 14.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 66 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Bjorkstrand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|16:17
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:59
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|14:39
|Away
|W 4-3
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
