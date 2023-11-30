Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Owyhee County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Owyhee County, Idaho today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Owyhee County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ambrose High School at Homedale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Homedale, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
