Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Payette County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In Payette County, Idaho, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Payette County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Payette High School at Ontario High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
