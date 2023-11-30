The Utah Jazz (6-12) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) after losing three straight road games. The Timberwolves are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ

BSN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 121 - Jazz 106

Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 10.5)

Timberwolves (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-15.5)

Timberwolves (-15.5) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Timberwolves have put together a 10-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 9-9-0 mark from the Jazz.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 52.9% of the time this season (nine out of 17), less often than Utah's games have (10 out of 18).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 10-2, a better tally than the Jazz have posted (4-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz are 16th in the NBA in points scored (112.9 per game) and 25th in points allowed (119.7).

Utah is the fifth-best squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.6) and is ranked eighth in rebounds conceded (42.4).

The Jazz are eighth in the league in assists (26.8 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Utah is worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.8 per game) and 23rd in turnovers forced (12.4).

The Jazz make 14 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.1% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and 15th, respectively, in the league.

