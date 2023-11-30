Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Twin Falls County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In Twin Falls County, Idaho, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lighthouse Christian School at Richfield School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Richfield, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hansen High School at Rockland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Rockland, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Filer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Filer, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.