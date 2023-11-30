On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Tye Kartye going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

  • Kartye has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
  • Kartye has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 66 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Kartye recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:09 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:30 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:23 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:20 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:30 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:17 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:12 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:13 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

