Should you wager on Vince Dunn to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

In three of 23 games this season, Dunn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

On the power play, Dunn has accumulated one goal and seven assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 25:09 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:22 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:05 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:22 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 23:34 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:53 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 26:08 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 22:05 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.