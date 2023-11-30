Vince Dunn will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Dunn's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Vince Dunn vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Dunn has a goal in three of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dunn has a point in 14 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points four times.

Dunn has an assist in 13 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Dunn hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Dunn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 66 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 23 Games 2 19 Points 4 3 Goals 2 16 Assists 2

