Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In Washington County, Idaho, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Washington County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weiser High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Burns, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
