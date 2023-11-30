The Seattle Kraken, Yanni Gourde among them, meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Does a wager on Gourde intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yanni Gourde vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde has averaged 17:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Gourde has a goal in four games this year through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gourde has a point in nine of 23 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Gourde has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Gourde's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Gourde has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gourde Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 66 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 23 Games 2 11 Points 1 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.