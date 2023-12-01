Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Ada County, Idaho? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Century High School at Timberline High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Pocatello High School at Eagle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Eagle, ID

Eagle, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Thunder Ridge High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian Senior High School at Vallivue High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Caldwell , ID

Caldwell , ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Rigby High School at Centennial High School