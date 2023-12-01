Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Ada County, Idaho? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Century High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pocatello High School at Eagle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Eagle, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thunder Ridge High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Senior High School at Vallivue High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Caldwell , ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rigby High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.