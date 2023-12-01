Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bannock County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Bannock County, Idaho, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Century High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pocatello High School at Eagle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Eagle, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Middleton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.