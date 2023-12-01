Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bear Lake County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Bear Lake County, Idaho? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bear Lake County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace High School at Bear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Montpelier, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
