Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bingham County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bingham County, Idaho, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Snake River High School at Buhl High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Buhl, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
