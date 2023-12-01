High school basketball is happening today in Boise County, Idaho, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boise County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Garden Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Garden Valley, ID

Garden Valley, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Vision Charter School at Horseshoe Bend High School