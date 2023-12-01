The Boise State Broncos (3-3) take on the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Mountain America Center. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho TV: FOX Sports Networks

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Gaels have averaged.

Boise State is 3-2 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos rank 211th.

The Broncos' 69.3 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 60.7 the Gaels give up to opponents.

Boise State is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.7 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (69.7) last season.

At home, the Broncos allowed 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 70.5.

Boise State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (34.0%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule