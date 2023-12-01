The Boise State Broncos (3-3) take on the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Mountain America Center. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other MWC Games

Boise State Stats Insights

  • The Broncos have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Gaels have averaged.
  • Boise State is 3-2 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos rank 211th.
  • The Broncos' 69.3 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 60.7 the Gaels give up to opponents.
  • Boise State is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.7 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Boise State scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (69.7) last season.
  • At home, the Broncos allowed 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 70.5.
  • Boise State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (34.0%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Virginia Tech L 82-75 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 VCU W 65-61 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Butler L 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Mountain America Center
12/5/2023 North Texas - ExtraMile Arena
12/9/2023 Western Oregon - ExtraMile Arena

