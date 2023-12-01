How to Watch Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boise State Broncos (3-3) take on the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Mountain America Center. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Boise State Stats Insights
- The Broncos have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Gaels have averaged.
- Boise State is 3-2 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos rank 211th.
- The Broncos' 69.3 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 60.7 the Gaels give up to opponents.
- Boise State is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Boise State scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (69.7) last season.
- At home, the Broncos allowed 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 70.5.
- Boise State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (34.0%).
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 82-75
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|VCU
|W 65-61
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Butler
|L 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Mountain America Center
|12/5/2023
|North Texas
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/9/2023
|Western Oregon
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
