The Boise State Broncos (3-3) face the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Mountain America Center. It starts at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State matchup in this article.

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5) 129.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5) 130.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

Boise State has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Saint Mary's (CA) has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The Gaels and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 With odds of +25000, Boise State has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.