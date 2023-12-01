Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
The Boise State Broncos (3-3) face the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Mountain America Center. It starts at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State matchup in this article.
Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5)
|129.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5)
|130.5
|-170
|+140
Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends
- Boise State has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- The Gaels and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- With odds of +25000, Boise State has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
