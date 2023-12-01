Friday's contest that pits the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) versus the Boise State Broncos (3-3) at Mountain America Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of Saint Mary's (CA). Tipoff is at 10:30 PM ET on December 1.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls, Idaho Venue: Mountain America Center

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 68, Boise State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-0.1)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 134.1

Boise State's record against the spread this season is 1-4-0, and Saint Mary's (CA)'s is 2-3-0. A total of two out of the Broncos' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Gaels' games have gone over.

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos score 69.3 points per game (282nd in college basketball) and allow 68.5 (132nd in college basketball) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

The 34.2 rebounds per game Boise State averages rank 149th in the nation, and are 2.2 more than the 32.0 its opponents record per contest.

Boise State connects on 5.7 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8. It shoots 26.4% from deep while its opponents hit 31.8% from long range.

The Broncos rank 262nd in college basketball with 90.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 181st in college basketball defensively with 89.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Boise State has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (114th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (216th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game, 248th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.7 per outing to rank 17th in college basketball.

The 40.3 rebounds per game Saint Mary's (CA) accumulates rank 12th in college basketball, 13.9 more than the 26.4 its opponents grab.

Saint Mary's (CA) makes 2.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.6 (166th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.0.

Saint Mary's (CA) and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Gaels commit 10.6 per game (92nd in college basketball) and force 10.0 (313th in college basketball).

