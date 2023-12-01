Friday's contest features the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) and the Boise State Broncos (3-3) matching up at Mountain America Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 68-66 win for Saint Mary's (CA) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM ET on December 1.

There is no line set for the game.

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls, Idaho Venue: Mountain America Center

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 68, Boise State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-1.5)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 134.1

Boise State is 1-4-0 against the spread, while Saint Mary's (CA)'s ATS record this season is 2-3-0. A total of two out of the Broncos' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Gaels' games have gone over.

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos score 69.3 points per game (282nd in college basketball) and allow 68.5 (131st in college basketball) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

Boise State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is collecting 34.2 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.0 per contest.

Boise State makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) at a 26.4% rate (343rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

The Broncos rank 262nd in college basketball with 90.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 181st in college basketball defensively with 89.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Boise State has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (114th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.8 (216th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game, with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.3 points per game (247th in college basketball) and allow 60.7 per contest (17th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) pulls down 40.3 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while conceding 26.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 13.9 boards per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) makes 2.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.6 (167th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.0.

Saint Mary's (CA) forces 10.0 turnovers per game (313th in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (92nd in college basketball).

