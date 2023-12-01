Friday's game between the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) and Boise State Broncos (3-3) going head to head at Mountain America Center has a projected final score of 68-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Mary's (CA), so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 10:30 PM ET on December 1.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls, Idaho Venue: Mountain America Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 68, Boise State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-1.5)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 134.1

Boise State is 1-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Saint Mary's (CA)'s 2-3-0 ATS record. The Broncos have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Gaels have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos score 69.3 points per game (282nd in college basketball) and allow 68.5 (131st in college basketball) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

Boise State wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 34.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 149th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32 per outing.

Boise State hits 5.7 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) at a 26.4% rate (343rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

The Broncos average 90.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (262nd in college basketball), and give up 89.3 points per 100 possessions (181st in college basketball).

Boise State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Broncos commit 11 per game (114th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (216th in college basketball action).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels put up 71.3 points per game (247th in college basketball) while allowing 60.7 per outing (17th in college basketball). They have a +74 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) wins the rebound battle by 13.9 boards on average. It records 40.3 rebounds per game, 12th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.4.

Saint Mary's (CA) knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (167th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 31.2% from deep (250th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.7%.

Saint Mary's (CA) and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Gaels commit 10.6 per game (92nd in college basketball) and force 10 (313th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.