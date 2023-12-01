Friday's contest features the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) and the Boise State Broncos (3-3) matching up at Mountain America Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-66 win for Saint Mary's (CA) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM ET on December 1.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls, Idaho Venue: Mountain America Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 68, Boise State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-1.5)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 134.1

Boise State is 1-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Saint Mary's (CA)'s 2-3-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Broncos are 2-3-0 and the Gaels are 3-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos average 69.3 points per game (282nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (132nd in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential overall.

Boise State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is pulling down 34.2 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.0 per contest.

Boise State makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8. It shoots 26.4% from deep while its opponents hit 31.8% from long range.

The Broncos' 90.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 262nd in college basketball, and the 89.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 181st in college basketball.

Boise State has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (114th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.8 (216th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game (posting 71.3 points per game, 247th in college basketball, and giving up 60.7 per outing, 17th in college basketball) and have a +74 scoring differential.

Saint Mary's (CA) records 40.3 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 26.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 13.9 boards per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) connects on 2.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.6 (167th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.0.

Saint Mary's (CA) forces 10.0 turnovers per game (313th in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (92nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.