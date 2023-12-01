Friday's game at Mountain America Center has the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) matching up with the Boise State Broncos (3-3) at 10:30 PM ET (on December 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 win for Saint Mary's (CA), so it should be a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Venue: Mountain America Center

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 68, Boise State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-0.1)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 134.1

Boise State has a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Saint Mary's (CA), who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Broncos are 2-3-0 and the Gaels are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos average 69.3 points per game (282nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per contest (132nd in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential overall.

The 34.2 rebounds per game Boise State averages rank 149th in college basketball, and are 2.2 more than the 32 its opponents grab per outing.

Boise State connects on 5.7 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) at a 26.4% rate (344th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 31.8% from deep.

The Broncos average 90.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (262nd in college basketball), and allow 89.3 points per 100 possessions (181st in college basketball).

Boise State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Broncos commit 11 per game (114th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (216th in college basketball action).

