The Boise State Broncos (2-0) play the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-2) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Boise State Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyson Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Rice: 14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Chibuzo Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)

Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Saint Mary's (CA) Rank 166th 72.1 Points Scored 70.7 198th 37th 64.6 Points Allowed 60.1 5th 86th 33.3 Rebounds 32.2 147th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 125th 7.8 3pt Made 7.5 166th 313th 11.3 Assists 12.5 221st 44th 10.5 Turnovers 9.5 15th

