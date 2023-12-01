Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (2-0) play the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-2) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boise State Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyson Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Rice: 14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Chibuzo Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Boise State Rank
|Boise State AVG
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|37th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|60.1
|5th
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|9.5
|15th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.