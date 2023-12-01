The Boise State Broncos (2-0) play the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-2) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyson Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Max Rice: 14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Chibuzo Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
166th 72.1 Points Scored 70.7 198th
37th 64.6 Points Allowed 60.1 5th
86th 33.3 Rebounds 32.2 147th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
125th 7.8 3pt Made 7.5 166th
313th 11.3 Assists 12.5 221st
44th 10.5 Turnovers 9.5 15th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.