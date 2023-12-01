The Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) hit the court against the Boise State Broncos (3-3) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under set at 130.5 points.

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Mary's (CA) -4.5 130.5

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Boise State and its opponents have combined to score more than 130.5 points twice this season.

The average total for Boise State's games this season has been 137.8, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boise State has covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Boise State was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Broncos have played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boise State has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 3 60% 71.3 140.6 60.7 129.2 131.9 Boise State 2 40% 69.3 140.6 68.5 129.2 139.1

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

The Broncos score 8.6 more points per game (69.3) than the Gaels give up (60.7).

When it scores more than 60.7 points, Boise State is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 2-3-0 2-2 3-2-0 Boise State 1-4-0 0-1 2-3-0

Boise State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) Boise State 16-2 Home Record 14-1 6-2 Away Record 5-6 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

