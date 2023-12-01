Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Canyon County, Idaho today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenleaf Friends Academy at Centennial Baptist

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 1

4:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Challis High School at Victory Charter High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 1

6:00 PM MT on December 1 Location: Dietrich, ID

Dietrich, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Homedale High School at Caldwell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Nampa High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland High School at Middleton Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Middleton, ID

Middleton, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian Senior High School at Vallivue High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Caldwell , ID

Caldwell , ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyview High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Rexburg, ID

Rexburg, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Vision Charter School at Horseshoe Bend High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Horseshoe Bend, ID

Horseshoe Bend, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wilder High School