Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Canyon County, Idaho today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenleaf Friends Academy at Centennial Baptist
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Challis High School at Victory Charter High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Dietrich, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homedale High School at Caldwell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Nampa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Middleton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Senior High School at Vallivue High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Caldwell , ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyview High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Rexburg, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vision Charter School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Horseshoe Bend, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wilder High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Wilder, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
