Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Cassia County, Idaho. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cassia County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Declo High School at Gooding High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Gooding, ID

Gooding, ID Conference: Canyon Conference

Canyon Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Raft River Senior High School at Valley High School