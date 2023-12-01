Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Gooding County, Idaho today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gooding County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lighthouse Christian School at Hagerman

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Hagerman, ID

Hagerman, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Declo High School at Gooding High School