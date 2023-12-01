Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gooding County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Gooding County, Idaho today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Gooding County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lighthouse Christian School at Hagerman
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Hagerman, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Declo High School at Gooding High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Gooding, ID
- Conference: Canyon Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
