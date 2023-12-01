Friday's game at ICCU Arena has the Idaho Vandals (4-2) squaring off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 71-60 win, as our model heavily favors Idaho.

The Vandals took care of business in their most recent game 70-43 against Utah State on Wednesday.

Idaho vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 71, Texas A&M-Commerce 60

Idaho Schedule Analysis

The Vandals captured their signature win of the season on November 19, when they defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, who rank No. 177 in our computer rankings, 50-40.

Idaho 2023-24 Best Wins

50-40 on the road over Hawaii (No. 177) on November 19

56-48 over CSU Fullerton (No. 208) on November 17

70-43 on the road over Utah State (No. 323) on November 29

Idaho Leaders

Hope Butera: 6.5 PTS, 8 REB, 41.7 FG%

6.5 PTS, 8 REB, 41.7 FG% Kennedy Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

8.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Sarah Schmitt: 7.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

7.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Amalie Langer: 11 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

11 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Asha Phillips: 8.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals are outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game with a +70 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.7 points per game (226th in college basketball) and allow 52 per contest (21st in college basketball).

