The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-3) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Idaho Vandals (4-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Idaho Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions put up an average of 71.5 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 52 the Vandals allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 52 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-1.
  • Idaho is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.5 points.
  • The Vandals score 63.7 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 74.8 the Lions allow.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.
  • The Vandals are making 38.2% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (43.1%).
  • The Lions' 37.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Vandals have conceded.

Idaho Leaders

  • Hope Butera: 6.5 PTS, 8 REB, 41.7 FG%
  • Kennedy Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Sarah Schmitt: 7.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
  • Amalie Langer: 11 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Asha Phillips: 8.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Idaho Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Hawaii W 50-40 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/25/2023 Utah Valley L 66-59 ICCU Arena
11/29/2023 @ Utah State W 70-43 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/1/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce - ICCU Arena
12/8/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 Grand Canyon - ICCU Arena

