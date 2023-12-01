How to Watch the Idaho vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-3) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Idaho Vandals (4-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Idaho Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison
- The Lions put up an average of 71.5 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 52 the Vandals allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 52 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-1.
- Idaho is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Vandals score 63.7 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 74.8 the Lions allow.
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.
- The Vandals are making 38.2% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (43.1%).
- The Lions' 37.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Vandals have conceded.
Idaho Leaders
- Hope Butera: 6.5 PTS, 8 REB, 41.7 FG%
- Kennedy Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Sarah Schmitt: 7.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Amalie Langer: 11 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Asha Phillips: 8.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
Idaho Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 50-40
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/25/2023
|Utah Valley
|L 66-59
|ICCU Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Utah State
|W 70-43
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/1/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|ICCU Arena
