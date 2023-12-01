The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-3) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Idaho Vandals (4-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Idaho Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up an average of 71.5 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 52 the Vandals allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 52 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-1.

Idaho is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.5 points.

The Vandals score 63.7 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 74.8 the Lions allow.

Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.

The Vandals are making 38.2% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (43.1%).

The Lions' 37.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Vandals have conceded.

Idaho Leaders

Hope Butera: 6.5 PTS, 8 REB, 41.7 FG%

6.5 PTS, 8 REB, 41.7 FG% Kennedy Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

8.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Sarah Schmitt: 7.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

7.5 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Amalie Langer: 11 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

11 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Asha Phillips: 8.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

