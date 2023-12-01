Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Latah County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Latah County, Idaho? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Troy Senior High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Weippe, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garfield-Palouse High School at Deary High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Deary, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kamiah High School at Kendrick Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Kendrick, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
