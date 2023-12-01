Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lewis County, Idaho. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lewis County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewiston High School at Nezperce High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Nezperce, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colton High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Craigmont, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kamiah High School at Kendrick Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Kendrick, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.