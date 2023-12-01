Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lincoln County, Idaho? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hansen High School at Shoshone High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1

7:30 PM MT on December 1 Location: Shoshone, ID

Shoshone, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

North Gem High School at Dietrich High School