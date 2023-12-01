The Pac-12 Championship Game is between the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (11-1) and the No. 3 Washington Huskies (12-0). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Washington?

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 32, Washington 28

Oregon 32, Washington 28 Oregon has been the moneyline favorite a total of 10 times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Ducks have played eight times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Washington won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Huskies have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +290 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ducks a 78.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (+9)



Washington (+9) Oregon has eight wins in 11 games versus the spread this year.

The Ducks are 6-2 ATS when favored by 9 points or more this season.

Washington owns a record of 5-6-1 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (65.5)



Under (65.5) Oregon and its opponents have combined to go over Friday's total of 65.5 points three times this season.

This season, five of Washington's games have ended with a score higher than 65.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 83.3 points per game, 17.8 points more than the point total of 65.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.2 66.5 59.3 Implied Total AVG 41.1 44.8 36.6 ATS Record 8-2-1 4-2-0 4-0-1 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 6-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.1 60.5 64.3 Implied Total AVG 38.8 39 38.6 ATS Record 5-6-1 2-4-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 7-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.