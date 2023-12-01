Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Payette County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Payette County, Idaho today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Payette County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Payette High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Burns, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Plymouth High School at Vale High School
- Game Time: 3:55 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Vale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Plymouth High School at Vale High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Vale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruitland High School at Emmett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Emmett, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
