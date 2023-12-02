Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Ada County, Idaho today, we've got the information below.
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rigby High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pocatello High School at Meridian Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
