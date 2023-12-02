When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Adam Larsson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Larsson stats and insights

Larsson has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Larsson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 2.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:47 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:07 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:12 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:31 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 24:38 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:27 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 25:17 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:38 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.