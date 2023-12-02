Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Adams County, Idaho today? We've got you covered.
Adams County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Council High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Burns, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Council High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Horseshoe Bend, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
