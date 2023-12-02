Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bannock County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Bannock County, Idaho today, we've got the information.
Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pocatello High School at Meridian Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Century High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Middleton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
