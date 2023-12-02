Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bear Lake County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Bear Lake County, Idaho today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bear Lake County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rich High School at Bear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Montpelier, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.