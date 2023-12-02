Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bingham County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Bingham County, Idaho today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Snake River High School at Filer High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Filer, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Teton High School at Aberdeen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Aberdeen, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
