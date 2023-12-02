Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boise County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Boise County, Idaho today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Boise County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salmon River High School at Garden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Garden Valley, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Council High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Horseshoe Bend, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
