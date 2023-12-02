According to our computer projections, the UNLV Rebels will defeat the Boise State Broncos when the two teams come together at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, December 2, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Boise State vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (+2.5) Under (60.5) UNLV 31, Boise State 28

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Boise State vs. UNLV? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

The Broncos' record against the spread is 5-5-1.

In games this season when favored by 2.5 points or more, Boise State are 4-3 against the spread.

Out of 11 Broncos games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 4.9 higher than the average total in Boise State games this season.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Rebels.

The Rebels have a 9-2-0 record against the spread this year.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 2.5 points or more, the Rebels have a 4-0 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Rebels' 11 games with a set total.

UNLV games this season have averaged a total of 54.8 points, 5.7 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 32.0 25.3 32.3 17.2 31.7 33.3 UNLV 35.5 25.6 36.3 24.2 34.7 27.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.