The UNLV Rebels are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this season's MWC Championship Game, where they will meet the Boise State Broncos. The matchup will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on December 2, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ETand airing on FOX. The over/under is 58.5 in this game.

Trying to see Boise State play UNLV in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Boise State vs. UNLV game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. UNLV statistical matchup

Boise State UNLV 437.1 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.6 (39th) 382 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.6 (85th) 207.5 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (24th) 229.6 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.6 (55th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (37th) 16 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (13th)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Boise State leaders

Ashton Jeanty has been getting things done in the ground game, rushing for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games.

In the receiving game, Jeanty has added 537 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Taylen Green has suited up for 12 games in 2023, and he's delivered 1,526 passing yards, nine touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 55.3% completion percentage.

As a runner, Green has rushed for 344 yards (5 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

As part of the Broncos' passing offense, Eric McAlister has caught 47 balls on 88 targets for 873 yards and five touchdowns.

Buy Boise State or UNLV gear at Fanatics!

UNLV leaders

Jayden Maiava has 14 TD passes and six interceptions in 12 games, completing 64.1% of his throws for 2,626 yards (218.8 per game).

Maiava also has run for 244 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Ricky White has scored seven TDs, catching 76 balls for 1,298 yards (108.2 per game).

In 12 games, Jai'Den Thomas has run for 501 yards (41.8 per game) and 12 TDs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.