The MWC Championship Game is between the Boise State Broncos (7-5) and the UNLV Rebels (9-3) on December 2, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET, airing on FOX.

Offensively, Boise State ranks 37th in the FBS with 32 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 60th in points allowed (382 points allowed per contest). With 425.6 total yards per game on offense, UNLV ranks 39th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 86th, surrendering 391.6 total yards per game.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Boise State vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Boise State UNLV 437.1 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.6 (39th) 382 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.6 (84th) 207.5 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (24th) 229.6 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.6 (55th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (36th) 16 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (13th)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has 1,526 passing yards for Boise State, completing 55.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 344 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 69 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ashton Jeanty, has carried the ball 183 times for 1,113 yards (92.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 537 receiving yards on 37 catches with five touchdowns through the air.

George Holani has been handed the ball 96 times this year and racked up 530 yards (44.2 per game) with five touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has hauled in 47 receptions for 873 yards (72.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Billy Bowens has a total of 269 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 passes and scoring one touchdown.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has 2,626 passing yards, or 218.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.1% of his passes and has recorded 14 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 20.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Vincent Davis is his team's leading rusher with 118 carries for 667 yards, or 55.6 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Jai'Den Thomas has collected 501 yards (on 107 carries) with 12 touchdowns.

Ricky White has hauled in 1,298 receiving yards on 76 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob De Jesus has collected 456 receiving yards (38 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 46 receptions.

Kaleo Ballungay has racked up 297 reciving yards (24.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Boise State or UNLV gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.