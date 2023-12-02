Boise State vs. UNLV: MWC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The UNLV Rebels are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this season's MWC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Boise State Broncos. The matchup will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on December 2, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ETand airing on FOX. The over/under is 58.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. UNLV matchup.
Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Boise State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-2.5)
|58.5
|-135
|+110
|BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-2.5)
|58.5
|-128
|+106
|FanDuel
Week 14 Odds
Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Boise State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Broncos have an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
- UNLV has covered nine times in 11 chances against the spread this year.
- The Rebels have covered the spread four times this season (4-0 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
