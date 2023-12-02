The UNLV Rebels are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this year's MWC Championship Game, where they will face the Boise State Broncos. The contest will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on December 2, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ETand airing on FOX. This game has an over/under of 59 points.

Boise State is averaging 437.1 yards per game offensively this year (28th in the FBS), and is giving up 382 yards per game (70th) on defense. UNLV is putting up 425.6 total yards per game on offense this season (38th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 391.6 total yards per game (86th-ranked).

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

Boise State vs UNLV Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boise State -2.5 -115 -105 59 -110 -110 -140 +115

Boise State Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Broncos rank -14-worst with 446 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 55th by allowing 344.3 total yards per game over their last three games.

Over the last three games, the Broncos have been getting it done on both sides of the ball. During that three-game stretch, they rank 22nd-best with 38 points per game and 23rd-best on defense with 14.3 points allowed per contest.

Boise State has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, averaging 195.3 passing yards per game over that stretch (-19-worst). It has been more competent on defense, ceding 180 passing yards per game (77th-ranked).

Over the last three games, the Broncos have a top-25 run offense, ranking 19th-best with 250.7 rushing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well defensively, as they've surrendered 164.3 rushing yards per game (-17-worst) over the previous three tilts.

The Broncos have covered the spread in their past three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Boise State has hit the over once.

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State's ATS record is 5-5-1 this season.

The Broncos have an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

The teams have hit the over in seven of Boise State's 11 games with a set total.

Boise State has won six of the seven games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).

Boise State has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Broncos a 58.3% chance to win.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has compiled 1,526 yards (127.2 ypg) on 109-of-197 passing with nine touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 344 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 183 times for a team-high 1,113 yards (92.8 per game) with 13 scores. He has also caught 37 passes for 537 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

George Holani has been handed the ball 96 times this year and racked up 530 yards (44.2 per game) with five touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has hauled in 47 catches for 873 yards (72.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Billy Bowens has been the target of 44 passes and hauled in 21 grabs for 269 yards, an average of 22.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Ahmed Hassanein paces the team with 12 sacks, and also has 12 TFL and 46 tackles.

Alexander Teubner, Boise State's leading tackler, has 59 tackles, two TFL, and one interception this year.

A'Marion McCoy has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 24 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

