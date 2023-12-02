High school basketball action in Canyon County, Idaho is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Century High School at Middleton Senior High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 2

2:30 PM MT on December 2 Location: Middleton, ID

Middleton, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Raft River Senior High School at Liberty Charter School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 2

4:30 PM MT on December 2 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Notus High School at Glenns Ferry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 2

7:00 PM MT on December 2 Location: Glenns Ferry, ID

Glenns Ferry, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Melba Senior High School at Fruitland High School