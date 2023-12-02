Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Canyon County, Idaho is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Century High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Middleton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raft River Senior High School at Liberty Charter School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notus High School at Glenns Ferry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Glenns Ferry, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melba Senior High School at Fruitland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Fruitland, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
