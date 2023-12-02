Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caribou County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Caribou County, Idaho and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Caribou County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace High School at Malad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Malad City, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
