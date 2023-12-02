Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Franklin County, Idaho today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Preston High School at Canyon Ridge High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.